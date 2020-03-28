|
Kent Douglas Lott, 65, Hillrose Colorado resident, died March 18th 2020 at his home in Hillrose. He was born May 20th, 1954 at US Army Hospital Fort McPherson, Georgia to Charles and Nadine Lott He was a student at Yuma High School in Yuma Colorado from there he joined the United States Navy. He advanced from E-1(SR) to E5(BM2) Leading Petty Officer while serving on a guided missile destroyer the USS England at the tail end of the Vietnam era. After his military service he studied computer programing and then becoming a Realtor and serving the North Eastern Colorado area. He went by Doug a Methodist, author of the online book "The Garlic Report". Doug enjoyed tinkering, shooting, hunting, having friends and family visit and hunting on his property. He especially enjoyed catering to mobility disabled individuals from outdoorbuddies.org to visit, hunt and have fun. He will be missed by many. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Lott and Nadine Elson. He is survived by his brother Kurt, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Respecting Doug's wishes there will not be a viewing or a service, he asked just help those in need.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 28, 2020