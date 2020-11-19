Kevin Shane Hulkovich, 37, of Fort Morgan, passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2020, in the emergency room at Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan. He was born on October 25, 1983, in Fort Morgan to Karen (Hulkovich) Nab. As a tribute to their grandfather, Pete Hulkovich, Kevin and his brother Shawn legally changed their last names to Hulkovich. Kevin attended Fort Morgan High School, graduating in 2001. At the time of his death, he worked at the Morgan County Landfill as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He was passionate about his job and enjoyed spending time with his coworkers. In his youth he enjoyed playing sports in both school and city leagues. He participated in football, baseball, basketball, soccer, lacrosse and hockey. Kevin had a variety of interests: farming, working cattle with his Uncle Kerry, playing guitar, working with his hands, and even being the family mechanic. Kevin loved hunting and spending time in nature. He was active with conservation groups that work towards preserving public lands and the beauty of open spaces. Kevin had started to play league hockey again with his brother Ryan's team in Lakewood. In 2008 he married Kimberly Hawes. As people grow and change, they don't always move in the same direction, and they separated years later. The Hawes family continued to be important and close to Kevin. Kevin met his partner, Melissa Stieb in 2014. His charisma, charm, and integrity were what drew her in. They bonded over a shared love of music and spent many late nights having long, intellectually stimulating conversations. God miraculously blessed them with a baby girl in 2016. Lilyana Jean Hulkovich was named for her Russian roots, of which Kevin was very proud. Kevin and Melissa never thought that being parents would be possible for them, but being a family was more important to Kevin than anything else. Above all things, Kevin enjoyed spending time with his daughter. They loved to sing and dance together. He shared his love and taste in music with her, and she could never get enough of listening to her dad play guitar. He also shared his love of hockey and hunting with her. He altered one of his hockey sticks down to her size so they could play together. He also taught her how to bugle like an elk, and at times frustrated him with how much better she was at it. Despite being four, the two spent a lot of time working together on whatever needed fixing. Kevin had impeccable manners and values and he instilled the same in his daughter. Kevin was never shy. He was always very personable, loved to laugh, and always tried to make others smile, feel important, and valued. He was the type of person to go out of his way to lend a helping hand; to be there for his friends and family when they needed someone; doing small acts of kindness, like secretly picking up dinner checks, or sending a quick message to support or reassure someone. These small acts did not go unnoticed. These acts meant the world to those involved. That is his legacy, his kind, giving nature, and his generous, unassuming soul. Though his time on earth feels far too short, those whose lives he touched can attest to the fact that the quality of his existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which he lived. Even in death, Kevin continued to give. He was a giver of life through donation. His Final Gift It is now time for me to move on Into the dusk, but also the dawn. I will remain as the morning comes As I've left behind a gift for someone. So another may walk, may talk, may see Where their life was locked, I offer a key. I am a donor to someone in need My final gift, my final deed. Kevin is survived by his life partner, Melissa Stieb, daughter, Lilyana, mother, Karen Nab, all of Fort Morgan, his father, Rick Nab, of Brush, brothers, Shawn Hulkovich and Ryan Nab, and a very special nephew, J.P. Hulkovich, all of Fort Morgan. He is also survived by his grandparents, Mary (Don) Madsen of Strasburg, aunts and uncles, Kerry (Sheri) Hulkovich of Fort Morgan, Paul (Butch) and Millie Hulkovich of Akron, David Brown of Akron, James Clodfelder of Brush, Mary Ann (Greg)Singhisen, Strasburg, Theresa (Alex) Middlemist of Byers, Brenda (John) Yancey of Madrid, Nebraska, Daniel (Kelly) Nab of Aurora, and his closest cousins that he grew up with, Kristen (Michael) Bernhardt of Loveland, Kelly (Caleb) Trinch of Greeley, and Kayla Hulkovich (Luis Cruz) of Broomfield, as well as numerous other cousins, and more dear friends than stars in the sky. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pete and Mary Hulkovich, Albert Nab, Fern Brown, and Paul and Anna Hulkovich, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. As per Kevin's final wishes, he has been cremated and his family will spread his ashes in various places that meant the most to him. Outdoor services were held at Serenity Falls Columbarium, in Fort Morgan, on Tuesday November 17. A Celebration of his Life and Memorial Hockey Tournament is planned for the Spring.

