Kimberly Lynn Welch, 25, of Fort Morgan, died December 18, 2019 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. She was born July 22, 1994 in Denver, Colorado to James Welch and Becky Lieber. Kimberly liked hanging with her friends. She also liked playing volley ball which she played in high school and later in recreation leagues. She had a unique and infectious laugh that everyone who knew her enjoyed. Survivors include, her mother and step-father, Becky and John Schutter of Weldona, brother, Dillon Schutter of Fort Morgan, grandmother, Betty Miranda grandfather, Lyndon Kroll of Brush, uncle William Lieber of Brush, aunt, Robbi Jo Mason, and Robbi Jo's sons, Justin with Katie and Brandon who all live in Texas. Kimberly was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dennis Lieber and great grandmother, Mary Helen Majors and Dennis Lindsey. Memorial Services will be Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Platte Valley Baptist Church in Fort Morgan. Services will conclude at the church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Dec. 24, 2019