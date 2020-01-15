|
Kim passed away in her home January 5, 2020 after battling pneumonia. Kim has, per her instruction, been cremated and will be interred by her younger sister in Rushville, Nebraska. Kim was born April 29, 1955 in Denver, Colorado. She graduated from Elbert High School in 1974 and from the Rocky Mountain Energy and Technology Center in 1982. Kim worked 24 years as a caterer for Valenti's Restaurant in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, retiring in 2006. Kim was a warm, caring person with a wild and wacky sense of humor. Her special loves included gardening, all creatures' great and small, family, friends and especially her Ken. Survivors inclue special friend Ken Trout; mom, Sharry (Robert) Singley; brothers, Mark (Shale), Levi, Karl (Luanne) Witt; aunt, Alyce Lindgren; cousins, Terry (Bonnie); Tim (Judy); Butch; Jim (Terry) Walker; nephew, Casey (Josephine) Coomes; nieces, Kendra and Rochelle Witt; Mikayla (Nate) Kolodjay; and a host of friends. Kim was preceded in death by her sister, Kelli Coomes; her father, Charles "Chuck" Witt; aunt, Doris Walker; and cousins, Anne, David and Thom Walker. A get-together of family and friends is planned for a later date.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 15, 2020