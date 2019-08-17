|
|
Kirk Charles Williams, 63, left this earth for the next leg of his journey on August 5, 2019, at his home in Grand Junction, Colorado. Born April 19, 1956 in Denver, Colorado, he was the son of Glen R. (Curly) and Shirlee E. Williams. Kirk graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1974 and began his long career in the oil and gas industry in eastern Colorado. Kirk was raised on the San Isidro Dairy and was always up before the sun. He loved fishing, camping, hunting, cooking (and singing while he cooked!), and mostly spending time with his family. He was a jokester with family and friends and is remembered for his practical jokes and "creative" gift giving. Kirk had a strong work ethic and was respected and appreciated in the oil and gas community in many states. He was a spiritual, God-loving man, dedicated to his faith. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Dwight and Minnie Williams, maternal grandparents Ovid Norrish and Gladys Barkley; father, Curly; and his brother-in-law, Gary Walter. Kirk is survived by his mother, Shirlee, his sisters Karen Kinyon (Bob), Teri Mosberger (Jim), Virginia K. Williams (Ron Stepien), Leslie Walter; daughter Allyson Williams O'Mara (Todd O'Mara); and grand-children Emmersyn, Teagan, and Hudson O'Mara. Kirk is also survived by his ex-wife Jane Williams Shur (daughter Allyson), ex-wife Margo Williams and son Jared (Lynne) Collins and their son, Jacob. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Fort Morgan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Colorado Chapter, 8200 S Quebec St. A3207, Centennial, CO, 80112. As Kirk would say, "Be kind, have a blessed day, and say your prayers."
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 17, 2019