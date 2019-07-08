|
|
Kristi Lynn Wychulis, 50, passed away 1 July, 2019 in Greeley, Colorado. Kristi was laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Kristi was born June 16,1969 in Brush, Colorado and is survived by her parents Dwayne and Diana Malone; her children, Suzanne (Hunter), Cole, Zachary, and Vanessa; her grandsons, Henry and Sebastian; her brother Jeromy; and her sister, Megan. Kristi will be remembered for her giving and caring spirit. She had a big heart and always had a smile on her face. In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to assist in Vanessa's care. Please send any donations to P.O. BOX 383, Fort Morgan, CO 80701. The family would also like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at North Colorado Medical Center for their compassionate care of Kristi; the staff at Northern Colorado Crematory for their benevolent care of Kristi; and her many friends for their tremendous outpour of love, kindness, and sympathy.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 8, 2019