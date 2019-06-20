|
Lawrence L. Schrum, 67, of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico passed away peacefully at home Friday, June 7th, 2019 with his children by his side. Lawrence was born in Sterling Colorado to Melvin and Dorothy Schrum on March 16th, 1952. Lawrence lived most of his life in Fort Morgan, Colorado. He moved to Truth or Consequences in 2017 to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. Lawrence spent most of his life as a truck driver, and mechanic. The job he loved most was being a grandpa. He loved telling jokes, and giving a hard time. If anyone ever needed help Lawrence was the first one there and the last one to leave. He loved teaching how things worked and could fix almost anything. He loved whole hearted, forgave easily, and didn't hold a grudge. He leaves behind his dog Tiny; his children, Teri (Dino) Cates of Truth or Consequences, Keith (Jessica) Schrum of Fort Morgan, Colorado, and Mandi (Terry) Mahnke of Truth or Consequences; his grandchildren, Kalista, Donavon Cates, Angelique, Jordan and Cassidy Schrum, Brittni, Chelsea, and Stephani Enfante; one great-grandson, Trystan Enfante; his sisters, Alvina, Linda, Sharlet, and Judy; his brothers, Harold, Melvin, Ronald, and Rex; and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Dorthy Schrum; his sister, Margaret; brother, Michael; and grandson, Anthony. Private services will be held at a later date in Elephant Butte, New Mexico.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 20, 2019