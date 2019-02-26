|
|
Leslie Norman Werner, 83, was born March 24, 1935, to Benjamin and Esther (Reed) Werner in Grover, Colorado. He earned his wings Feb. 23, 2019, at Valley View Villa in Fort Morgan, Colorado, after months of tremendous care from a wonderful staff. He grew up in the Grover community, graduating with the class of 1954. He joined and proudly served the U.S. Marine Corps in 1955. Being discharged in 1959. He married E. JoAnn Prather October 30, 1957, in Yuma, Colorado. they made their home at Camp Pendleton, California, Wray, Silverthorne, Colorado Springs, Fort Morgan, and Kersey, Colorado. After being discharged from the Marine Corps, he worked as a Wray City Police Officer, for CDOT and Colorado State Patrol. Retiring in 1990. Les is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Don) Marshall, Ruth (Joe) Zirtzman; son, Ron Werner; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 half-brothers, several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews. Life Celebration visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, both held at Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave. in Greeley. Memorial gifts may be made to the Veterans Affairs, Colorado State Patrol, Platte Valley Fire Department in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at AdamsonCares.com.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Feb. 26, 2019