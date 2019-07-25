|
On July 13, Mrs. Lillian Sheldon Harrison of Brush, Colorado, passed away at the age of 101. With sparkling blue eyes, a ready smile, and a heart of gold, Lillian will be remembered as a kind and caring woman who always persevered in the face of hardship. Born in DeBeque, Colorado on February 19, 1918, Lillian settled in Brush with her beloved husband, Jesse, more than 50 years ago. She and Jesse had six children, with one son, Dean, tragically lost before his first birthday. Lillian lost her husband to cancer in 1993 after 56 years of marriage. Her daughter Wynona also passed away in 2017. While life has not always been easy, she has remained dedicated to her family and deeply rooted in her Christian faith. Lillian was highly regarded for her hospitality--her table was always set with a tablecloth and china. In addition, Lillian was a wonderful cook and a talented seamstress. One of her favorite hobbies was dolls. She loved collecting, repairing, and redressing dolls and maintained a large collection of dolls of all types, shapes, and sizes. A woman of great faith, Lillian became a Seventh-day Adventist during an evangelical meeting in Brush in 1956. She served the church as a deaconess, children's Sabbath school leader, and a teacher. She is remembered by her children Billie Jean Walgren (Rev. Mel), Gary Harrison, Sue Pratt (George), and Michael Harrison, along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on September 6 at 11 am at Fort Morgan Seventh-day Adventist Church. "You are not forgotten, loved one Nor will you ever be, As long as life and memory last We will remember thee, We miss you now, our hearts are sore As time goes by we'll miss you more. Your loving smile, your gentle face, No one can fill your vacant place."
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 25, 2019