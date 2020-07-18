Lois Leibhart

Lois Shirley (Daily) Leibhart departed this earth at the age of 87 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Fort Morgan, Colo. Born May 12, 1933 in Anselmo, Neb. to Walter and Ima Daily, Lois was the third of five daughters. She graduated from Merna High School in 1951. On May 21, 1952, Lois married her high school sweetheart, Clair Leibhart, in Broken Bow, Neb. They had three beautiful daughters: Dixie, Laura, and Linda. The family moved to Fort Morgan a few years later due to Clair's new teaching position, and Clair and Lois stayed in Fort Morgan for the remainder of their lives. Lois was a devoted wife and mother, who dedicated her life to supporting Clair and raising their daughters. She is remembered for her quiet strength, kind heart, and sense of humor. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, including watching her grandchildren during the summers and after school. Lois and Clair loved to travel and took several cruises, bus tours, and train trips to many places including: Hawaii, the Caribbean, Canada, and Alaska. Lois loved to play bingo, as well as reading and writing poetry. She was an avid letter writer and a fantastic cook who will be remembered for her delicious fried chicken, chocolate chip cookies, buttered popcorn, and potato salad. Lois was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Fort Morgan (Elevating Life Church). She served on the church's Kitchen Committee for many years and worked in the nursery caring for small children. Lois is survived by her three daughters and their husbands: Dixie and Gene Jackson of Fort Morgan; Laura and Rod Lentell of Wiggins, Colo.; and Linda and Stanley Lundien of Falcon, Colo.; as well as five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild due in October. She is also survived by: Her sister, Darlene (Glenn) Nachtman; brother-in-law, John Bowley; and sisters-in-law, Jeannie Leibhart, Sharon (Roger) Russell, and Cheryl (Gene) Harmon. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Clair; her granddaughter, Shannon Koshak; her parents; and her sisters, Arva, Joyce, and Fran. Private Graveside Services, with immediate family members, will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donatetoday or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

