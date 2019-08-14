|
|
Lon Eric Dahl, 60, longtime area resident, passed away, Monday, August 12, 2019 at his home in Fort Morgan. Lon was born March 31, 1959 to DJ and Betty (Willard) Dahl in Maynard, Iowa. He married Linda G. Schrum on August 31, 1991. Lon was a local building contractor until poor health forced him to slow down and eventually give up working. He enjoyed fishing, collecting Budweiser memorabilia, and working construction. Years back, Lon helped his parents build a cabin near the Red Feather Lakes west of Fort Collins. Survivors include his wife Linda of Fort Morgan, his mother Betty of Fort Morgan, children, Danny Paulsen, and Misty Paulsen both of Fort Morgan, brothers, Pete, Glen, and Michael Dahl all of Fort Morgan, sister, Susan Lopez of Brush, and grandchildren, Tyler, Xzavia and Nevaeha Paulsen, and numerous nieces and nephews. Lon was preceded in death by his father, DJ Dahl, and both sets of grandparents. There will be a visitation on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 4 until 6 pm at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 14, 2019