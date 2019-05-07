|
Loretta Arlene Miller, 68, longtime area resident, peacefully passed away two days before her 69th birthday at the Centennial Health Care Center in Greeley. She was born April 30, 1950 to Lewis and Lorena (Ecton) Miller. Loretta was a member of Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan, and was also a member of the Independent Order of Foresters. In her earlier years Loretta worked at 7-11, Walmart, and was a real estate agent. At one time she was president of the local real estate board, and was realtor of the year. Loretta served on several local and state committees including having worked on the federal super collider, super conductor project. Survivors include her sister Lois Rehkop, and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lola Pearson, brother, Leslie Miller, nephew Gary Rehkop, and her parents. There will be a visitation and Rosary Vigil on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. Memorial Gifts may be made to the Morgan County Sheriff's Department.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 7, 2019