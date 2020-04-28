|
|
Lorna Jean Holter, 88, longtime Brush resident, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush. She was born December 28, 1931 in Eads, CO to Lloyd & Katharine Mast. Lorna married Henry Holter on August 2, 1950, in Eads, CO. The Holter family moved to Morgan County in 1969. Lorna started her working career as a school secretary at Kit Carson School District, then as secretary to the Superintendent at Burlington School District and finally served as the Business Manager for the RE-2J School District for 18 years. She was a member of the Brush United Methodist Church, the Red Hat Ladies, Colorado Association of Retired School Employees, and the East Morgan County Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed making crafts for the EMCH Auxiliary store. Survivors include her children, Roger (Barb) Holter, Kathy (Pat) Draegert all of Brush and Peggy (Jerry) Ely of Fort Collins; 1 sister, Shirley Pflingston of Colorado Springs, 1 brother, Gordon "Bud" Mast of Eads, CO; 5 grandchildren, Ryan (Cara) Draegert, Todd (Amanda) Draegert, Larry Holter, Darcy (David) Blaisdell, Audrey Ely; and 8 great grandchildren, Quinton Draegert, Delaney Draegert, Aidan Gutierrez, Avarie Gutierrez, Addison Draegert, Tyler Draegert, Jacob Blaisdell and Natalie Blaisell. She was preceded in death by her husband, 2 brothers William Mast and Robert Mast, and her parents. A private family graveside service will be held at the Brush Memorial Cemetery. The Heer Mortuary is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 28, 2020