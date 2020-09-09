Louise Gardner, 90, died still living at home, surrounded by her family. She died two days after her 90th birthday on September 5, 2020. Louise was born on September 3,1930 near Curtis, NE to Charles (Mac) and Katherine (Ughrin) Glaze. Louise is survived by her daughters, Shianne (Brett) DeTamble, Sharon (Gary) Wilson and Sheryl Garvik; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Rosie) Garvik, Dawnell (Aaron) Dunihoo and Jaime (Ben) Brunner. There are nine great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. Also, brother, Gorman (Luella) Glaze; sisters, Leona Nutt and Mary Ann (Bob) Mercer. Louise was preceded in death by her husband Marvin (2016), son Roger (1955), grandson Ryan Quint (1984), granddaughter Michele Blake (2019), son-in-law Larry Garvik (2010), brothers Elmer, Allen, Gaylon and Charles Glaze and one great-great grandson. Louise grew up on a farm near Curtis, NE. A pivotal moment in her young life happened while standing in the kitchen churning butter when military personnel arrived to inform the family of the death of oldest brother Elmer. Elmer's ship (USS Bristol) went down on October 13, 1943, earning him a Purple Heart. Marvin and Louise were married on February 10, 1948 in Curtis NE. Subsequently, Louise graduated from the Nebraska School of Agriculture at Curtis. In June, 1950, the young couple moved to Crook, CO where they spent the next 48 years. Louise was very active in her church and community. She served on the St. Peter Parish Council, taught catechism for 30 years and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. For many years, Louise cooked at her sister-in-law Mary Jane's café, Nelson's Café. The café was known far and wide for their hospitality, great home cooked meals and Louise's delicious homemade pies. She was an excellent cook; it was a treat to sit at her table and there were many who did. The Crook Historical Society was a very important part of Marvin and Louise's life. They were instrumental in its founding and were honored as Charter Members. During their tenure as president (Marvin) and treasurer (Louise), the society erected monuments at points of interest along the Overland Stage Trail. The group also spent countless hours moving and renovating an old railroad car that now sits at the Crook Museum. Family was always first and foremost in Louise's life. When retirement came in 1998, Louise and Marvin moved to Brush, CO to be near their grandchildren. They loved to spend their time antiquing and collecting. Visitation will be at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush on Thursday, September 10th from 4 - 6:30 PM with recitation of The Holy Rosary at 6:30 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 11th at 10:30 AM at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Brush. Interment will follow in the Brush Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Parish in Brush, CO.

