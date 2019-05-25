|
Lulu Olivette Barnett, 95, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Fort Morgan, Colorado. Olivet, as most people knew her, was born May 8, 1924, to Nettie Mae (Ward) and Ralph Adam Craig in Asherville, Kansas. She married Victor Dean Barnett in Clay Center, Kansas, on Nov. 4, 1943. She lived in Colby, Kansas, most of her life, then moved to Fort Morgan to live with her youngest son, Terry Barnett (Kathy L'Heureux) & their family after the death of her husband. She spent her final months at Valley View Villa, to which the family expresses their gratitude to the staff there for their loving care, support, accommodations and assistance. No public service is planned. The family will inter her cremains in Beulah Cemetery in Colby in a private ceremony later this year.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 25, 2019