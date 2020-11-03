1/1
Lydia Bertha Lujan
Lydia Bertha Lujan, 95, of Fort Morgan, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home. She was born April 13, 1925 in Rodarte, NM to Jose & Nicasia Sanchez. Lydia enjoyed singing and playing her harmonica. Her greatest joy was cooking for and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Gilbert (Stella) Lujan, David Lujan, Maryann Lopez, Virginia (Charlie) Rivera, Jane (Jim) Benitez, Helen (Rick) Gutierrez, and Robert (Linda) Lujan. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, 18 great-great grandchildren; and her siblings, Eli Sanchez, Benita Sanchez, Onival Sanchez. She was preceded in death her husband, Odilio Lujan; her children, Leroy Lujan and Lorraine Estes; daughters-in-law, Rita Lujan and Gloria Lujan; and her grandchildren, Stephen Lujan, Aaron Lujan, Jevon Lopez, and Libby Muegenberg. Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be for immediate family members only. You may attend the service live stream by going to youtube.com and typing The Sanctuary FM Live Stream in the search engine Visitation will be Wednesday, November 4th from 5 - 7 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 2, 2020
The day of 10/28 I went to visit my son at the cemetery, I was mad at him because he hasn’t come to visit me in my dreams lol and I told him he needed to visit or else ...... lol. Well the next night I was woken up by the brightest moon around 1am, and I felt a sense of calmness as if I was being watched over. At 6am I woke up to the news that my great grandma was called home on the 29th. Now I don’t know about most people but I believe in my heart that was my grandma and my son letting me know they found each other. I couldn’t help but be very heart broken but I am happy my little guy now has a grandma in heaven. Grandma thank you for always being so kind and beautiful, I will always remember every time I went over to visit I knew you had beans and tortillas for anyone to eat. I will also never ever forget the day my son passed away on your birthday, you called me and you let me know that he went to a better place, you told me that God was there with us that day and you prayed with me. You told me that he was my angel and everything was going to be okay. I love you always and forever ! ❤❤ I honestly hope my son met you at the gates with the biggest smile on his face.
LaDae Sanchez
Family
