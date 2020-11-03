Lydia Bertha Lujan, 95, of Fort Morgan, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at her home. She was born April 13, 1925 in Rodarte, NM to Jose & Nicasia Sanchez. Lydia enjoyed singing and playing her harmonica. Her greatest joy was cooking for and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Gilbert (Stella) Lujan, David Lujan, Maryann Lopez, Virginia (Charlie) Rivera, Jane (Jim) Benitez, Helen (Rick) Gutierrez, and Robert (Linda) Lujan. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, 18 great-great grandchildren; and her siblings, Eli Sanchez, Benita Sanchez, Onival Sanchez. She was preceded in death her husband, Odilio Lujan; her children, Leroy Lujan and Lorraine Estes; daughters-in-law, Rita Lujan and Gloria Lujan; and her grandchildren, Stephen Lujan, Aaron Lujan, Jevon Lopez, and Libby Muegenberg. Due to COVID restrictions, funeral services will be for immediate family members only. You may attend the service live stream by going to youtube.com and typing The Sanctuary FM Live Stream in the search engine Visitation will be Wednesday, November 4th from 5 - 7 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Nov. 3, 2020.