Lydia Fulk

Lydia Elizabeth Fulk, 91, lifelong Fort Morgan resident, passed away May 30, 2020 at Valley View Villa. She was born December 1, 1928 at home to Conrad & Elizabeth (Blum) Geist. She attended Fort Morgan schools and married Frank Fulk on November 6, 1948. Lydia's first job, other than working on the family farm, was at the Cover Theater. She also worked at the Wells Lamont glove factory and the Clark Feather Manufacturing Company from 1958 until they closed the Fort Morgan business in 1974. The remainder of her life was spent as a homemaker, caring for her family. Lydia enjoyed crocheting, making quilts, cooking and baking for, not only her husband and son, but also her siblings, nieces, and nephews. She was a member of the Immanuel Evangelical Church and participated in their Ladies Fellowship group. Lydia was the go-to person in her family when anyone had questions about family history. Lydia is survived by her son, Ronald Fulk of Fort Morgan; sisters, Ruth Mock of Lake Havasu City, AZ, and Bonnie and Barbara Geist of Greeley; brothers, Alex (Dorothy) Geist, Raymond Geist, and Donald (Maxine) Geist; sisters in law, Loveon Geist and Sandra Geist, all of Fort Morgan, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; sister, Dorothy; and two brothers, John and Edward. A graveside memorial service will be Friday, June 19th at 10:30 AM at Serenity Falls Columbarium in Fort Morgan.

