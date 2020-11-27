Lydia Hoffmann, 101, of Yuma, Colorado was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado January 31, 1919 and passed from this earthly life November 18, 2020 at her home in Yuma. She was born to David and Anna Catherine (Weimer) Sagel, immigrants who had come to the United States seven years earlier from the German colony of Kraft, Russia. She was the fifth of seven children. Her siblings included older brothers Dave, Carl, and Jake, older sister Marie, younger brother Fred, and younger sister Carolyn. She had many fond memories of growing up in this close-knit family and enjoyed sharing stories of the life they lived, including thinning sugar beets and doing other chores on the family farm and learning homemaking skills from her mother. On January 22, 1938, Lydia married Conrad Hoffmann Jr. in Fort Morgan. To this union, 5 children were born: daughter Virginia Ann (1940) who died in infancy, son Arnold (1942), daughter Linda Lucille (1944), son Kenneth Eugene "Dusty" (1955), and daughter Connie Kay (1958). Lydia and Conrad spent most of their married life in the Fort Morgan and Brush area, living a short time in Mountain Home, Idaho while Conrad was stationed there during WWII. The family moved to the Otis area in 1971. Lydia relocated to Greeley in 1995, living there until this summer when she moved to Yuma. Mrs. Hoffmann was baptized and confirmed in Fort Morgan where she was a member of the Emmanuel Evangelical Church for many years. She later was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Otis and was currently a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Greeley. Lydia loved caring for her family. She was very creative and was skilled at sewing, knitting, chrocheting, embroidery, cake decorating, and many other crafts. Gardening was also one of her favorite pastimes. She was an excellent cook and cooked for a time in restaurants in Yuma and Otis and at the Otis Elementary School cafeteria. It gave her great joy to share her creative skills. She not only generously gave many, many homemade gifts and food items to family, friends, & others, she also patiently taught those skills to her children, grandchildren, and anyone who wanted to learn them. Lydia had a big heart and absolutely adored being a wife, mom, grandma, sister, and aunt. She also enjoyd spending time with friends and her children's and grandchildren's friends. She loved all children and served as a special 'mom' and'grandma' to many who weren't actual relatives. She loved deeply and was deeply loved by all who knew her. Her strong faith in the Lord brought her through many difficult times and health scares over the years. Having first developed colitis/crohn's disease as a young woman, she often commented that at one time she never thought she'd live to be 60. Her dad had also expressed fear that she wouldn't live very long because of her struggles with the condition. But she was tough and resilient. Her whole family has been amazed at her longevity and feel so blessed that she remained spry and always seemed much younger than her age, even at 101+ years. They take comfort knowing she is now with God. Lydia was preceeded in death by her husband Conrad, infant daughter Virginia, son and daughter-in-law Arnold and Sharon Hoffmann, siblings and their spouses Dave (Rachel), Carl (Evelyn), Jake (Eileen), and Fred (Donna) Sagel; infant sister Marie and sister Carolyn (Victor) Helmut. She is surived by daughters Linda Chabot and Connie Hoffmann of Yuma, son Kenneth "Dusty" (Trudy) Hoffmann of Culberton, Nebr, and son-in-law Carroll Chabot of Yuma; grandchildren Rob (Virginia), Rick (Barb), Russell (Mary), and Randy (Natalie) Hoffmann; Brett Chabot, Sharilyn (Phillip) Burkhalter; Brittany, Bradley, and Brandon Hoffmann; great-grandchildren Brooke, Kimberly, Taylor, Nic, Lilly, Myranda, Randy Jr., Caleb, Amber, Christian, Kale, and Baylen; and great-great grandchildren Bryson & McKenna. For those who wish to make a memorial, please consider donating to the Hospice of the Plains whose services and guidance the last two days of her life were so helpful to the family. Services at a later date. Arrangements by Baucke Funeral Home of Yuma.

