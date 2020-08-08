Lynne Soule, 66, of Weldona, CO, passed away peacefully at home with loving family by her side on July 28, 2020 in Weldona. Lynne was born in Scottsbluff, NE to Marvin & Carolyn (Kaufman) Soule on April 22, 1954. She grew up in Pine Bluffs, WY and graduated from Banner Co. High School in Harrisburg, NE in 1972. She married Vernon Jenewein on June 9, 1973 and later divorced in 1992. On October 31, 1997, Lynne married the love of her life, Frank Shaffer and the couple created a beautiful life together in Weldona, CO. Lynne is survived by her husband; mother; children, Derek (Laurie) England, Darcy (Mike) Hinrichs, Niki Jenewein, James Jenewein, Robert (Megan) Shaffer, and Matthew (Sarah) Shaffer; grandchildren, Ethan, Tristan, Neleigh, and Jack Hinrichs, Felix, and Christine Dalton, Sean, Aidan, and Lucas Shaffer; sister, Peggy (Mike) Shull; brother-in-law, Mark (Karen) Shaffer; and a large loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her father; parents-in-law, Robert & Irma Shaffer; and former son-in-law, Damion Dalton. A Celebration of Life will be from 1-6pm on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Lynne and Frank's home in Weldona. To leave condolences with Lynne's family visit NCCcremation.com

