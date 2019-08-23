|
On the evening of Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 8:51pm Maggie Lopez for Fort Morgan, CO passed away at the age of 60. Maggie was born to Geronimo Lopez and Ynosencia Garcia on February 1, 1959 in Lubbock, Tx. She was a mother and grandmother to all. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, brothers and sisters. She liked gardening and was a diehard Denver Broncos fan. Maggie is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Geronimo Lopez Jr., Candy Lopez, Justo Lopez, Augustine Lopez, and Julian Acosta. She is survived by her siblings, Maria Barraza, Elijio Lopez, Jesus Lopez, Guadalupe Lopez, Ramon Lopez, Ramona Lopez, Josie Lopez-Rodriguez, Isidro Lopez, and Maryann Guerro. She was a loving, caring and wonderful mother to her children, Bernardo Juarez III, Adrianne Juarez, Angelica Juarez, Dakota Juarez, Mariano Juarez, Montana Montoya; and her grandchildren, Aaliyah, Asia, Aubrey, Aria, Elliana, Lyndon, Rayon and Ramon. Her funeral will take place on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10:00am at the Riverside Cemetery in Fort Morgan, Co. Her Memorial Reception will be held at the Clavis Club at 3pm.
