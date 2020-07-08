Maki Isiah Henry, 8, of Fort Morgan, died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Children's Hospital in Aurora as a result of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 40 near Kit Carson. The accident also claimed the lives of his brother, father, and grandfather. Maki was born March 1, 2012 in Fort Morgan to Kristina Castaneda and Joshua Henry. He completed the second grade at Green Acres Elementary School in Fort Morgan this last spring. Maki will be remembered as a very independent child with a compassionate heart. He had an unconditional love for animals, especially cats and dogs. Maki had a keen sense of humor, always being a jokester. He had a great love for the outdoors, especially fishing and going to the river. Maki made a connection with local police officers in Log Lane, which inspired him to want to be a police officer when he grew up. He is survived by his mother, Kristina Castaneda; his brother, Jasiah Ray Henry; his sisters, Alexandra Castaneda and Jealynn Castaneda; his grandparents, Kenneth Helzer, Linda Helzer, and Marta & Kirby Harris; his great grandmother, Bonnie Temple; and his beloved dogs, Gus and Onsa. He was preceded in death by his father, Joshua "Chachi" Henry; his little brother, Nasiah Asa Henry; his grandfather, Sammy Joe Henry; his great grandparents, Harry Temple and Darwin & Dorothy Helzer; and his beloved dogs, Yogi and Diamond. Visitation hours for Maki will be private. Funeral services will be Monday, July 13th at 10:00 AM at Platte Valley Baptist Church, 22750 Highway 34 in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan.

