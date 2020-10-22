Manuel Vasquez was born December 25, 1930, in Texas and departed this life, on October 19th, 2020, at his home in Fort Morgan, CO. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Maria Matilde Vasquez; five daughters, Rebecca, Gloria, Vanessa, Raquel, and Celia. His grandsons, Joey and Matthew; and his son, Carlos precede him in death. He had 15 grandchildren, Amy, J.D., Sara, Monique, and Sandy, Angelo and Michelle, Crystal and Joey, James and Matthew, Natalie and Noah, and Amanda and Samantha; then two great-grandchildren, Eric Herrera and Jada Donez. Siblings of Manuel's were Pomposa Segura, Matias Alonzo, Jane Mendoza, Lupe Herman, Eloisa Segura, Alicia, Juan and Ruben Vasquez. A resident of Fort Morgan since 1951, Manuel had moved from Texas following the harvest schedules. He met Maria during these times. They married on July 7, 1951 in Fort Morgan, CO. Manuel and Maria worked the vegetable fields in the Morgan County area for several years. The next job venture was at Griffin Pipeline where he had hurt his back so he had to discover a new line of work. Manuel then re-trained for a vocation in auto-body repair. This was his main career, and he worked for the Chevrolet Company in Fort Morgan for many years before retiring. Interests of Manuel's were gardening, listening to Mexican music, and being with his family. Often there were Sunday dinners in his home where family and friends would gather just to visit and eat. A great strength of Manuel's was the work-ethic he had; diligently working his job every day. He worked hard and his family thrived. A light has gone out of our family here and now, but Heaven is where our loved-ones now abound. With respect and love to our dad/husband/brother/uncle/friend! We love you Manuel! Visitation will be Sunday, October 25th from 2 - 4 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Recitation of The Holy Rosary will begin at 4:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, October 26th at 10:30 AM at Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan.

