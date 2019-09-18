|
|
Marceline D. Rambow, 100 years old and longtime area resident, passed away September 15, 2019 at her home in Fort Morgan. Marcia was born June 13, 1919 in Akron, Colorado to Henry and Clara (Behrendsen) McGee. In her earlier years she was married to Virgil Rambow. He died in 1991. Melvin A. Marwitz of Fort Morgan, has been her close friend and companion for the last 14 years. Marcia loved to dance. She and Melvin would travel all over Colorado and to many different states to Polka and attend Dutch Hops. In June, numerous nieces, great nieces, family and friends from her dance clubs, met to help celebrate her one hundredth birthday. Marcia was still dancing until just a few months ago. She was a talented person who taught herself to play the piano and played beautifully. Marcia also enjoyed traveling to Black Hawk. Once she hit two nice jackpots on the same machine, just two weeks apart. Survivors include her companion, Melvin Marwitz of Fort Morgan, her nephews and nieces, and all her wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Virgil, her parents, and sisters Lorraine (Charles) O'Dell, Gert (Jim) Barkley, and Vi (Alfred) Jost. Graveside Memorial Services will be Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Serenity Falls Columbarium in Fort Morgan. Inurnment will follow the service.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Sept. 18, 2019