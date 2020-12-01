Marcelyn Rose Brandon Patterson was born on April 19, 1936 to Clifford Brandon and Veda Dodge Brandon. On November 27th, Marcelyn was called home, by her Lord and Savior, she passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones. Marcelyn was the 7th out of 12 children. She was born at the Ardiene Foutz home place, and was delivered by Mrs. Ezra Alishouse. She lived there till the age of two, her father moved them to Onalaska, Washington, moving back to Fort Morgan, Colorado in 1947, and then on to the farm south Akron. She graduated from High Prairie in May of 1954. On June 27, 1954 she married the love of her life John Patterson, and to this union, they added three children: Jerry Carl, Lonny J, and Lana Sue. She loved spending time bowling, golfing, playing bridge, cheering the Otis Bulldogs, and spoiling the grandkids, and great-grandkids. Marcelyn and John were partners in life as well as in business over the years, with that last starting in 1971. C. John Patterson and Sons, Truss and building business, later years changing the name to Sito Building Components where she worked until retiring at the age of 80. Marcelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Veda Brandon, and in-laws, Merle and Mary Patterson, Daughter-in-law, Bette Patterson, Brothers and their wives, Wayne Brandon (Betty), John Brandon, Burnell Brandon, Carroll Brandon (Koleta), Sisters Veda Resler (lvis). Velma Graves (Harold), Brother-in-law Dean Dragert. She is survived by Husband John Patterson, sons Jerry Patterson (Cheryl), Lonny Patterson (Sandy), and daughter Lana Spurling (David), Grandsons, Collin (Michelle), Dillon (Trent), and John (Derek), Granddaughters, Shae Smith (Dan), Alisha Thorn (Devin), Jamie Weber (Jerry), Kandi Spurling, Brooke Price (Ryan), Sara Botkin (Jon), Amy Grantham (Nick), Haley Perry (Andrew) and several great grandchildren. Marcelyn is also survived by sister Phyllis Dragert, Brothers, Earl Brandon, Jim Brandon (Vickie), Russell Brandon (LeAnn), Marvin Brandon (Carolyn), and sister-in-Laws, Alvina Brandon, Christina Brandon and Leta Brandon, and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Otis. It will also be livestreamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/otispres. Interment will follow at the Otis Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Plains, or to the Otis Cemetery Board.

