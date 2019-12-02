|
Marie Loose, 97, passed away at Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush on November 1, 2019. Marie was born on April 3, 1922 in Milliken, Colorado. Her parents were Kathryn and John Moore. She married Daniel Loose on June 29, 1940. They farmed in various locations in Wiggins and Fort Morgan until they moved to Denver in 1963. After the death of her husband in 1976, she moved back to Fort Morgan where she resided until July of 2015. She then moved to the assisted living residence in Eben Ezer in Brush. Marie is preceded in death by her husband; her son, Kenneth; and her grandson, Greg. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Todd of Mesa, Arizona, Marilyn Green of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Dec. 2, 2019