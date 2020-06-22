Marilyn Kitchin
Marilyn (Kral) Kitchin, died June 10, 2020 in Fort Morgan at the age of 75. She was born August 19, 1944 to Frank and Ruby (Eggleston) Kral, the 5th of 8 children. She grew up on a farm near Woodrow, Colorado and graduated from Woodlin High School in 1962. Marilyn married Thomas Kitchin on June 5, 1970 and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. They farmed near Fort Morgan for over 40 years. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and 4 siblings. Survivors include her husband Thomas and her beloved Silky Terrier, Heidi. She is also survived by brother, Martin, sisters, Betty and Donna, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A private service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jun. 22, 2020.
