Marjorie Ellen "Marge" Ferguson, 78, lifelong Fort Morgan resident, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by loving family members. Marge was born in Brush, Colorado on September 11, 1940 to John and Vergie (Cowen) Yearous. She attended Fort Morgan High School and married Dick Ferguson on February 12, 1958. Marge was an active member of the United Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school for twenty years, served several terms as a church Deacon and was one of the main participants of the "cabbage pocket baking crew". In addition, she was in charge of the Sunday school's ceramic project making it possible for several hundred young people to have a completed nativity scene when they graduated from high school. She enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, reading, crocheting, embroidering, growing Iris and cooking all the things her family loved to eat. Most of all, however, she loved time spent with her family at all their various activities, especially their camping trips to Yampa, CO. Marge is survived by her husband Dick; daughters Karen Potts and Debi Ferguson; grandchildren, Gary (Cassie) Potts, Trisha Hergenreter, Dustin Ferguson, Amanda (Joe) Rosenfield and Kortney Ferguson, 14 great grandchildren and one sister, Maxine Geist. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Richard. Memorial services for Marge will be held Thursday, June 13 at the United Presbyterian Church in Fort Morgan at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow in Serenity Falls. Memorial contributions in Marge's name may be given to the United Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 11, 2019