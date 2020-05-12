Marjorie (Marge) Naill, a long-time resident of Fort Morgan, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Although she moved to Arvada in late 2015 in order to be close to her daughter, Donna, her heart remained in Fort Morgan. She often said how she missed her little yellow house at 422 Prospect, her friends, and the First Christian Church. Marjorie was born in 1927, the fourth child of eight, to Joseph and Ruby Triplett. Her family farmed the Triplett homestead place near Guthrie, Oklahoma and together the family survived drought, the Dust Bowl, and the Depression. Marjorie emerged from her childhood tremendously strong-willed and determined; she was a survivor. In the mid-1940's she moved to Craig, Colorado, where she worked for friends in the restaurant business. When she moved to Fort Morgan, Marjorie met Donald (Don) Naill, Sr. They were married May 1, 1949; she passed away on what would have been her 71st wedding anniversary. Marjorie and Don raised one daughter and three sons. They had many business ventures during their marriage, including ownership of an A&W Root Beer restaurant in Kansas and a cab business in Fort Morgan. In addition, they owned and operated Naill's Skelly Service Station from 1962 to 1978. After closing the station, they bought, renovated, and re-sold real estate in the Fort Morgan area. Marjorie enjoyed serving others. She belonged to many service organizations. She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary, the Legion Auxiliary, and the Elks. She was chaplain of the VFW Auxiliary. For many years she and other members of the VFW sewed lap robes for Veteran's Homes throughout Colorado. In addition, with the help of her friend Georgia Hultquist, she started a grief support group in conjunction with the First Christian Church and the Fort Morgan mortuary. Marjorie is survived by one daughter, Donna Reyman and her husband Bill, of Arvada, and three sons: Don Jr., of Gypsum, Colorado; Craig, of Loveland, Colorado; and Mark, and his wife Linda, of Eaton, Colorado. She leaves behind ten grandchildren: Gina, Jasmyn, Erin, Jennifer, Elly, Jessica, Joe, Emily, Shelby, and Hunter. Marjorie and Don also have 10 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her younger sister, Erline, of Guthrie, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her parents, her brothers: Art, Joe, Melvin, and Lloyd, and her sisters JoAnn and Fontella. A memorial service will be held at the graveside in Riverside Cemetery in Fort Morgan on Saturday, May 16th at 10:30 AM.

