Marsha Ann Weiss, 72, retired substitute school teacher, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Valley View Villa Care Center in Fort Morgan. She was born October 30, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky to Frank and Norma (Nunn) Richardson. Marsha married David R. Weiss on August 9, 1969 in Thornton, Colorado. She was member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Brush. Marsha enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and was the family historian. In her earlier years, Marsha was active in her community as a member of the American Business Women's Association, Hospital Auxiliary, Bunker Hill Country Club, was a Charter Member of the Band Boosters, and was on the advisory board of FBLA at Brush High School, the Electronics Advisory Board at Morgan Community College, and was listed in the Who's Who in American Jr. College s, in 1986. Survivors include her husband, David of Fort Morgan, children, Mark Weiss (Debbie) of Benton, Arkansas, and Deanne Bihler (Ron) who live in Centennial, and grandchildren, Emily and M. Bihler. Memorial Services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Inurnment will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 14, 2019