Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Memorial service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Weiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha Weiss


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marsha Weiss Obituary
Marsha Ann Weiss, 72, retired substitute school teacher, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Valley View Villa Care Center in Fort Morgan. She was born October 30, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky to Frank and Norma (Nunn) Richardson. Marsha married David R. Weiss on August 9, 1969 in Thornton, Colorado. She was member of the Trinity Baptist Church in Brush. Marsha enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, and was the family historian. In her earlier years, Marsha was active in her community as a member of the American Business Women's Association, Hospital Auxiliary, Bunker Hill Country Club, was a Charter Member of the Band Boosters, and was on the advisory board of FBLA at Brush High School, the Electronics Advisory Board at Morgan Community College, and was listed in the Who's Who in American Jr. College s, in 1986. Survivors include her husband, David of Fort Morgan, children, Mark Weiss (Debbie) of Benton, Arkansas, and Deanne Bihler (Ron) who live in Centennial, and grandchildren, Emily and M. Bihler. Memorial Services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan. Inurnment will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now