Martha Jean (Weimer) Lauck, 97, life resident of Morgan County, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, in the Centura Health Long Term Care & Rehab Center at Arvada, CO. She was born Sept. 20, 1923 at Brush, CO to Gottfried D. and Mollie (Offelman) Weimer. Martha married Samuel B. Lauck on Nov. 10, 1940. Sam passed away on Dec. 19, 2007. Survivors include daughter Patricia and her husband David Traxler at Wheatridge, CO; son David Lauck at Ft. Morgan, CO; and her brother James D. Weimer and wife Jean at Huntley, IL. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Sam, two infant sons, James and Paul, and her father and step-mother Lena (Krieger) Weimer. Martha grew up on farms at Brush and Ft. Morgan, attended schools at Brush and Ft. Morgan, graduated Ft. Morgan High School, class of 1940, and helped parents on the farm. She was homemaker and helper to Sam. Together they operated several farms in Morgan County for 25 years, and then Fort Morgan Produce for 27 years until they sold the business and retired in 1992. Martha enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, traveling, caring for and visiting family, friends and neighbors. She participated in many local civic and religious organizations. On Sept. 20, 2020 surviving children and son-in-law honored Martha's memory with private burial in Riverside Cemetery & Memory Garden, Ft. Morgan, CO next to her deceased husband, Sam. Well done beloved Martha, rest in peace.

