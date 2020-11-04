1/1
Martha Lauck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Jean (Weimer) Lauck, 97, life resident of Morgan County, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, in the Centura Health Long Term Care & Rehab Center at Arvada, CO. She was born Sept. 20, 1923 at Brush, CO to Gottfried D. and Mollie (Offelman) Weimer. Martha married Samuel B. Lauck on Nov. 10, 1940. Sam passed away on Dec. 19, 2007. Survivors include daughter Patricia and her husband David Traxler at Wheatridge, CO; son David Lauck at Ft. Morgan, CO; and her brother James D. Weimer and wife Jean at Huntley, IL. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Sam, two infant sons, James and Paul, and her father and step-mother Lena (Krieger) Weimer. Martha grew up on farms at Brush and Ft. Morgan, attended schools at Brush and Ft. Morgan, graduated Ft. Morgan High School, class of 1940, and helped parents on the farm. She was homemaker and helper to Sam. Together they operated several farms in Morgan County for 25 years, and then Fort Morgan Produce for 27 years until they sold the business and retired in 1992. Martha enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, traveling, caring for and visiting family, friends and neighbors. She participated in many local civic and religious organizations. On Sept. 20, 2020 surviving children and son-in-law honored Martha's memory with private burial in Riverside Cemetery & Memory Garden, Ft. Morgan, CO next to her deceased husband, Sam. Well done beloved Martha, rest in peace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved