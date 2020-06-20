Mary Ann Goedert peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 17, 2020 at her home in Fort Morgan, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Ann was born April 13, 1929 in Fort Morgan to Bert and Violet Ross. When Mary Ann was 16 years old, a young man came to work for her father on his farm. She married that man, Lavern Goedert, on April 27, 1946. Later, when asked what she had been looking for in a man, she said it was important that he had a sense of humor. The couple had seven children and Mary Ann described the time of raising them as "the best years of her life." Family was very important to her, and she enjoyed hosting dinners at her house for Thanksgiving and Christmas, even when she was 90 years old. Another important thing in her life was her dairy farm, which she and Lavern started in 1970 with 60 cows. The dairy has grown tremendously over the years and after Lavern's death in 1991, Mary Ann assumed financial management of the dairy. She continued to be involved until the end, accomplishing her goal to never retire. Mary Ann's energy and ingenuity knew no bounds. She was known for her hobbies which she pursued with passion that inspired everyone around her. She sewed clothes for her children and for herself, made beautiful quilts, and also enjoyed rubber stamping. Her garden was legendary and people would often ask her about it. She was an incredibly hard worker, and she pursued her hobbies and work with equal vigor and energy. Mary Ann accepted Jesus as her Savior at age 89 and she is walking in His presence now, and is probably tending to a large garden in Heaven. She was preceded in death by her husband, an infant son, two grandsons, three sisters, and one brother. She is survived by her seven children: Joann Burck (Paul) of Arvada, Janice Wilder (Glenn) of Georgia, John (Lucille) of Texas, Jack (Sheila) of Fort Morgan, Jerry (Liz) of Golden, Jim (Marie) of Fort Morgan, and Judy Krening (Larry) of Fort Morgan; three sisters: Susie Henderson and Vivian Evans, both of California, and Karen Culp of Aurora; one brother: Arthur of Indiana; 20 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service for family was held June 19th at Memory Gardens in Fort Morgan.

