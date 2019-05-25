|
Mary Elizabeth Rosener, 96, died May 16 at her Brookdale Senior Living Solutions home in Longmont. Born September 2, 1922 to Alta and Harry Bigler in Denver, Mary spent her early childhood years on a farm near Leader north of Byers, Colorado. When she was 13 the family moved to Wiggins, Colorado where she graduated from high school. In 1940 Mary entered Colorado Teachers College (now University of Northern Colorado) in Greeley. In 1943 she became a war-time bride, marrying her childhood sweetheart, Neil W. Rosener in Stockton, California after he completed pilot training. Mary followed Neil to state side assignments in Florida and New Mexico until he deployed for war duties in the European theater. Mary returned to Colorado and taught junior high Social Studies in Rocky Ford before teaching in Fort Morgan. Following Neil's release from a German Prisoner of War camp, the two reunited in 1944 and lived on the Rosener family cattle ranch near Wiggins. Mary was dedicated to her community and was the first woman elected to serve on the Wiggins School District Board of Directors. She also was active in Colorado Toastmistress activities, the Wiggins School Parent-Teacher Association and was a founding member of the Wiggins Community Church where she taught Sunday School, was a choir member, and directed the Children's Choir. In 1965 she moved with her family to Estes Park where she became immersed in the community. She was an active member of Newcomers Club and was elected President of the Estes Park Womens Club. Other affiliations during her 36-years living in Estes Park included membership in ESA, Estes Park Ladies' Golf Association, numerous bridge groups, being an original member of the Estes Park Friday Nighters dance club, and helped establish the post-Thanksgiving Holiday House event to support the founding of the Estes Park Medical Center (Estes Park Health). Mary and Neil became Longmont residents in 2000. He preceded her in death in 2001. Mary remained in Longmont where she continued playing bridge several times a week until 2018, volunteered at Longmont United Hospital and was a member of the First Congregational Church of Longmont. Mary was preceded in death by her husband in 2001 and her brother Robert Bigler in 2018. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Neil) Piller of Longmont, Gregory (Cyd Springer) Rosener of Estes Park and Suzanne (Eric) Blackhurst of Estes Park, six grandchildren (Cameron Piller-Edson, Stacy Rosener, and Sarah Krom of Longmont, Matthew Piller, of Firestone, Darren Rosener of St. Louis, and Lindsey Blackhurst, New York City), eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service honoring Mary and her life will be conducted at 1st Congregational UCC Longmont, 9th Ave. and Francis Street, Saturday, June 1 at 2:00 p.m. Please direct memorials in Mary's name to Estes Park Health Foundation, PO Box 3650, Estes Park, CO 80517 or United Church of ChristLongmont, 1500 9th Ave., Longmont, CO 80501 CO.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on May 25, 2019