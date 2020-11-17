Mary Louise Segura, 75, of Fort Morgan, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Colorado Plains Medical Center. She was born to Ben and Lupe Montez in Greely, Colorado on May 6, 1945. She attended Wiggins High school with Joe Segura who she later married on August 16,1964. They had four children together and recently celebrated their 56th anniversary. Mary was an avid collector of dolls, bells, and all things Elvis. She looked forward to rooting for the Broncos, Nuggets, and Rockies every game day; those were her teams win or lose and you couldn't tell her otherwise. She had such a love for cooking for her family and teaching family her infamous meals. Mary had a heart of gold; she not only took care of and loved her family but did the same for so many others without hesitation. This is why so many knew her as "Aunt Mary". She will be forever loved and missed by those who knew her in life. Mary is survived by her husband, Joe Segura Sr. of Fort morgan; her son and spouse, Joe (Margie) Segura of Fort Morgan; her son Gabriel Segura; her son and spouse, Steven (Alan) Myers of Ken Caryl; her daughter, Deanna Segura of Fort Morgan; her sister, Lupe Bedford; her sister, Angie Montez, of Brush; her sister, Margaret Tena of Denver; her sister, Jenny Saldana of Brownsville, TX; nine grandchildren, Amanda, Crystal, Jonah, Adriana, Mario, Joey, Nathaniel, Edwardo, Juliana; and nine great grandchildren, Ayden, Maddison, Issac, Ayva, Jettson, Trentyn, Amirah, Layla, and Alaya. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Lupe Segura; her four grandchildren, Marie, Jeronimo, RubyMay, and Angel; her sister, Annie Salas; her brother, Augustine Montez; her brother, Frank Montez; and her brother, Ben Montez. Viewing will be Thursday, November 19th from 5 - 7 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan with COVID mandates required to be observed for those that attend. Funeral Services will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store