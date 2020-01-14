|
|
It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our loved husband, father, son, brother, and friend Matt Simon. Matthew Eugene Simon, 40, of Fort Morgan, passed away unexpectedly, at his home on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born in Goldthwaite, TX on November 2, 1979, to Todd and Jolene Simon. Matt graduated from A.C.E. Academy in 1997. He married the love of his life, Amber Dobbins, on July 17, 1999. They were happily married for 20 years. Out of this union came four beautiful daughters, Elizabeth, Victoria, Hadassah, and Maryann. Matt worked in the family business with his father, Todd. He worked hard to get his C.W.P. (Certified Water Professional) certification. It was a very proud accomplishment in his career. Matt enjoyed spending time with his family, riding his motorcycle, bow hunting, fishing, wood working, and grilling. His greatest pleasurers were making people laugh and feeding his family and friends with his Traeger grill. He was involved in his church, Generations of Greeley, which took him on several mission trips. Matt had a big, selfless heart, and he would be the first to help out anyone in need. He was a friend to everyone, he never knew a stranger, and everyone enjoyed being in his company. Matt is survived by his wife, Amber; their four daughters Elizabeth Rose, Victoria Marie, Hadassah Alene, and Maryann Lynn; his parents Todd & Jolene Simon; his brother Cody Simon; sister Lynn Simon; a niece Freesia Hernandez; nephew Gabriel Clift; his grandmother Alene Johnson, and many more family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Doug & Mary Simon and Joe Appelhans. Visitation will be at the Heer Mortuary, 225 E. Platte Ave in Fort Morgan on Friday, January 17, from 4 -7 PM. The funeral service will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Platte Valley Baptist Church, 22750 US Highway 34, east of Fort Morgan. Inurnment will follow in Memory Gardens. The family prefers memorial gifts be given to the Matt Simon Memorial Fund c/o Heer Mortuary. Funds are to be used as an educational fund for Matt's children. A Go Fund Me page has been established for his family.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Jan. 14, 2020