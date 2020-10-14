1/1
Maxine Baker
1938 - 2020
Maxine Baker, 82, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away after a prolonged struggle with Alzheimer's on September 19, 2020 in Greeley. Maxine was born in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado to M. Stanley & Opal (Oldemeyer) Harvey on April 6, 1938. As a young girl she moved to Brush with her family. She attended Brush schools until 1955 when she married Maurice "Morey" Baker. She was blessed with two children from this marriage, Rick and Cindy. They divorced in 1977. In the fall of 1977, Maxine and her life partner, Mark Ruby, began their life together along with his two daughters, Lora and Sara in Fort Morgan. Maxine's first job was a soda jerk at B & B where her dad, Stanley, was the pharmacist. Maxine held various jobs throughout the community including Leach Jewelry and the Scotch & Steer. In 1974, she began her career in education at the BOCES office in Fort Morgan where she remained for 3 years. In August 1975 she started at Morgan Community College where she wore many hats over her 27 years. She manned the phones for MCC for many years and was a faculty assistant for the Farm & Ranch Management Program. She finished her career as the assistant to the Dean at MCC. Maxine was a member of the Rankin Presbyterian Church in Brush. She played the piano and organ and sang in the choir for 15+ years. Maxine had formed many treasured friendships over the years at MCC that continued even after her retirement. Once Maxine retired in September 2001, she and Mark moved to Greeley for his job. Maxine especially looked forward to her time together with her bridge club buddies for 40+ years. Maxine enjoyed reading, music, collecting antique glassware and pottery even mice collectibles, fishing and camping along the Poudre and most importantly spending time with her family. Maxine is survived by her Life Partner, Mark; children, Rick (Kristi) Baker, and Cindy Perez; step-children, Lora Perea, and Sara Ruby; grandchildren, Taylor Baker, Breanna (Chris) Cruz, Brody Baker, Tony (Michaela) Perez Jr., Aaron Williams, Kaylin, Adyson, and Chyann Perea; great-grandchildren Adalynn and Kinleigh Baker, Charlotte Cruz and Eliana Perez; brother, John (Ali) Harvey; and a loving extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, and former husband, Morey Baker. A Celebration of Life will be at 2 pm on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Carroll Building, 418 Edison Street, Brush, Colorado. Face masks are suggested. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maxine's name to the Alzheimer's Association or the Morgan Community College, in care of Northern Colorado Crematory, 700 8th St, Greeley, CO 80631. To leave condolences with Maxine's family visit NCCcremation.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Carroll Building
Funeral services provided by
Northern Colorado Crematory
700 8th Street
Greeley, CO 80631
970-351-0130
