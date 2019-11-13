Home

1959 - 2019
Maxine Stickley Obituary
Maxine Faye Stickley, 60, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, CO. Maxine was born October 23, 1959 in Oklahoma to Sue Cross. Maxine's proudest accomplishment was being a mother. She loved volunteering and was known to volunteer at Blue Horizon and Hospice. She was a kind person who believed in helping people, hoped to make a difference in someone's life, and had a great sense of right and wrong. She will be remembered for her love of music. Maxine enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, sudoku, and spending time with family and friends. Maxine is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Amanda; sister, Kathy (Dennis) Stewart of Fort Morgan; and brother Blue (Chris) Jackson of Denver. She is proceeded in death by her parents. A Memorial service will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Immanuel Congregational Church in Brush, CO. Inurnment will follow at the Brush Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Nov. 13, 2019
