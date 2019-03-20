Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
(970) 867-5414
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Heer Mortuary & Crematory - Ft. Morgan
225 E. Platte Avenue
Fort Morgan, CO 80701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for May Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Palmer


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
May Palmer Obituary
May Dell Palmer, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Commerce City. She was born June 26, 1927 in Weldona, CO to Edward and May Rucker. She enjoyed volunteering at her children's schools, cooking, and baking. May also worked very hard to be a partial provider and supporter to the whole family. She loved spending time with her family, any chance she could get. May was proceded in death by her husband, Raymer Palmer, parents, and seven siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Rita (Ernie) Jones, two sons, Larry (Sharon) Palmer, and Dennis Palmer, eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and ten great great-grandchildren. A Funeral service will be Friday March 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Viewing before service from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now