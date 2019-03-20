|
May Dell Palmer, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Commerce City. She was born June 26, 1927 in Weldona, CO to Edward and May Rucker. She enjoyed volunteering at her children's schools, cooking, and baking. May also worked very hard to be a partial provider and supporter to the whole family. She loved spending time with her family, any chance she could get. May was proceded in death by her husband, Raymer Palmer, parents, and seven siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Rita (Ernie) Jones, two sons, Larry (Sharon) Palmer, and Dennis Palmer, eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and ten great great-grandchildren. A Funeral service will be Friday March 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Viewing before service from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 20, 2019