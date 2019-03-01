|
29, of Denver, Colorado, passed away on February 26, 2019. She was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado to Tammy and Jerry Nelson on 05/31/1989. She graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 2007. She is preceded in death by her father, Jerry; maternal grandparents, Leonard and Peggy Washburn, and paternal grandparents, Jim and Jessie Nelson. She is survived by her mother, Tammy Nelson, and loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, Colorado 80227. In lieu of flowers, cards with memories of Megan may be sent to Tammy Nelson, in care of, Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, Colorado 80227.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 1, 2019