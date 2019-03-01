Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Megan Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Megan Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Megan Nelson Obituary
29, of Denver, Colorado, passed away on February 26, 2019. She was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado to Tammy and Jerry Nelson on 05/31/1989. She graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 2007. She is preceded in death by her father, Jerry; maternal grandparents, Leonard and Peggy Washburn, and paternal grandparents, Jim and Jessie Nelson. She is survived by her mother, Tammy Nelson, and loving aunts, uncles and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, Colorado 80227. In lieu of flowers, cards with memories of Megan may be sent to Tammy Nelson, in care of, Horan & McConaty, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, Colorado 80227.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now