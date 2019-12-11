|
|
Melvin Roy Mincks, 73 was called home at Parker Adventist Hospital in Parker Colorado. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Melvin was born April 26, 1946, to Melvin Ray Mincks and Betty Turner Lenz in Axminster Devon England. Melvin came over from Axminster Devon England with his mother while she was pregnant with Steve to find their father Melvin in Wallace County. He did much of his schooling in Springfield, Missouri. He joined the Army November 6 th, 1968. He was stationed in Vietnam until his Honorable discharge June 13 th, 1970. He worked at multiple Case-IH dealers as a mechanic for 35 years. He loved collecting Case-IH toy tractors and he had a love for old Chevy's. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife Paula on her transportation runs. He became a good camera man taking photos of different things from wildlife to old farm houses and the scenery. Melvin is survived by his wife, Paula Mincks of Sharon Springs, KS; daughters, Mindi Cloyd of Brush, CO and Makenzie Mincks of Greeley, CO; step-son, Will Walker and wife Chelsie of Sharon Springs, KS; step-daughter, Melinda Siebert and husband, Tom of Rochester, IN; brother, Steve Mincks and wife, Penny of El Dorado, KS; sister, Kelly Jordan of Springfield, MO; brother, Denny Mincks of Springfield, MO; and sister, Ellen Gott. Numerous grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by both his parents, daughter Maci Mincks, and fur baby Bob. Toody Reater and Gus Mincks. Memorial Contributions may be made to Paula Mincks for medical bills P.O. Box 413 Sharon Springs, KS 67758.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Dec. 11, 2019