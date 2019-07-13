|
Michael, 58, of Ft. Morgan lost his battle to lung cancer on March 12th, 2019 at The Denver Hospice. He was born in Ft. Morgan, CO to Dale & Rose (Yost) Gorrell on May 13th, 1960. Michael was an employee of Willard Reid Lumber Yard for many years prior to moving his family to Loveland, CO in 1993 to pursue a career in building homes. Up until Michael became ill, his hobbies included bowling, golfing, barbecuing and building things. After falling ill in 2010, he moved back home to Ft. Morgan. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Dale and older brother, Bryan. He is survived by his mother, Rose of Ft. Morgan, CO; his sister, Jody Taylor & her husband, Ed of Rio Rancho, NM; his sister-in-law, Barb Gorrell of Tucson, AZ; his 2 daughters, Melissa Olson & her husband, DJ of Phoenix, AZ; Jackie Jennings & her husband Patrick of Berthoud, CO. Michael is also survived by his grandson, Caleb Jennings (6yrs old) of Berthoud, CO; his step-granddaughter, Mallory Olson (20yrs old) of Ft. Collins, CO; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 13, 2019