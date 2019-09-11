|
|
Michael Edward Stark, 72, of El Mirage, Arizona, died on August 27th, 2019, after a long battle with COPD. Mike was born November 1st, 1946, in California, to Edward and Maralyn Stark. Mike graduated from Fort Morgan High School. After serving our country in the army, Mike began a very successful career in the construction business. As a senior superintendent, he managed construction projects throughout the United States. High rise buildings up to twenty-eight stories, senior living and multifamily projects of 300-800 units, high-end condominiums, and many other impressive structures are scattered throughout the United States (Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, California, Missouri, Illinois) giving tribute to Mike's accomplishments as a leader in the construction business. Mike enjoyed taking to the road on his Harley when he had time. Always a talented artist, after retiring Mike focused on developing his painting skills, producing a variety of excellent paintings. Mike was an avid reader; he remembered most everything he read; he was a truly self-educated man. Mike was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He loved spending time with his family. He shared his knowledge and his passions with them. Mike is survived by his wife Francie of 42 years; his son Eddie Stark; his grandsons, Christian Stark and Matteau Stark; his mother, Maralyn Stark; siblings Sandra Vance, Patricia Babcock, and Wayne Stark; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Stark.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Sept. 11, 2019