Michael Eugene Godo, 61, of Fort Morgan, entered the place God prepared for him, a home not made with hands, but eternal in the heavens, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after a tragic accident claimed his earthly life. Mike was born in Fort Morgan on February 25, 1959 to Raymond & Margaret (Griffith) Godo. He attended area schools. For the last 27 years of his life, Mike drove a truck for McCracken Farms. Mike was a member of Life Fellowship in Fort Morgan. He enjoyed working, riding his motorcycle and being a grandpa. His greatest passion is life was sharing his testimony, his faith, and the importance of salvation through Jesus Christ with others. He never missed an opportunity to share the gospel with anyone he crossed paths with in life. He was a man of prayer, always willing to help others, and always speaking "PRAISE!". Mike is survived by his children, Amanda Wood, Michael Godo, Renee Sperry, Dawn Geist, Lynnette Dupsky-Moots, and Matthew Godo; his mother, Margaret Godo; four brothers, Ray Jr., Terry, Charles, and Paul; his sister, Eva Frank, and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Eva Bentley & Virgil Griffith; and his paternal grandparents, Charles & Catherine Godo. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be at Life Fellowship in Fort Morgan on Wednesday, July 1st at 10:30AM. Inurnment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Fort Morgan. Memorial donations in Mike's memory may be made to Life Fellowship, 17723 County Road 20, Fort Morgan, CO 80701.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store