Michael O. Kelley, surrounded by his family, went into the loving embrace of our Lord February 20, 2020. He was 76. Michael, affectionately known as "Papa," was the first child of Dr. Omer J. Kelley and Francis E. Wilson Kelley. He was born in Salinas, California on December 23, 1943. He graduated high school from LaSalle High School in Sierra Madre, California, college from California State University, Los Angeles and earned his postgraduate Juris Doctor of law degree from the University of Denver. He began practicing law in Pueblo, Colorado in the early 1970's. In 1984 he moved to Greeley and continued his career as a lawyer. In 1989, Michael moved to Brush where he practiced law as a defense attorney in Eastern Colorado for many years. Michael married the love of his life Kathleen Curran on November 2, 1974 and enjoyed many loving years together raising a family. He is survived by three children, Ernest Cathcart, Maureen and Christopher Kelley, six grandchildren, Haleigh, Mallory, Anthony, Christiana, Ethan and Dannon, siblings Kevin, Dianne, Kerry and Shannon Kelley, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathy and parents Francis and Omer Kelley. Michael was a happy, kind-hearted and positive man. He was involved in many community and church activities. He loved his family, church and Catholic faith, the Elks Lodge and its members, reading, playing cards, talking politics and telling wonderful jokes. He belonged to the Elks Lodge, the Moose, International Footprinters Association, Kiwanis Club of the South Front Range and the Colorado Bar Association. He held an amateur radio license and was a wonderful piano player who loved and excelled playing piano by ear. Over the past 10 years, Michael enjoyed traveling, often with his sister Dianne. Together the two of them traveled to Scotland and the Outer Banks of North Carolina with friends Charlie and Peggy; visited maternal relatives in Virginia who's ancestors arrived in America in the early 1700's, traveled to the Caribbean, San Francisco, Palm Springs, New Orleans and just last fall took an Alaskan cruise with their brother Kevin. In remembrance of Michael, we ask that you remember his fun positive nature, perform an act of kindness and/or give to a . Recitation of the Rosary will be Saturday, March 7 at 10:30a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brush, Colorado. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11a.m. Heer Mortuaries & Crematory is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020