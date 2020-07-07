Michael Schmidt

Dr. Michael Duane Schmidt, 57, of Fort Morgan, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home in Fort Morgan. Michael was born May 24, 1963 in Boulder, CO. He was adopted by Delbert and Joann Schmidt on August 7, 1963. He attended Morgan County Schools and graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1981. Michael then continued his education through multiple higher learning establishments, including UCLA, Colorado University and Oxford. He pursued numerous degrees, including but not limited to, a PhD, pharmacology classes, law classes and Mortuary Science. Michael loved to study and read. His memory excelled others around him with the knowledge of the Antiquities of Kings and Queens, past and present. Jeopardy was not a challenge for Michael, as his knowledge and answers for all things of life came easy for him. Michael's favorite service was mankind. He especially loved working in the funeral service industry at Pierce Brothers Valhalla Memorial Park Mortuary and Eternal Valley Memorial Park Mortuary. He was a people person and was widely known for his extreme reverence and care he showed families and their loved ones. Michael was known as "Mr. Dignity" and was a King at heart. Michael's other and most prized passions were his family, animals, history, increasing his knowledge, and his many friends. He never knew a stranger and he was almost always the first person to offer a helping hand in any situation. He loved his two nieces and nephew. Michael had a deep affection for music and wrote many songs. He loved flowers especially his roses. He achieved many accomplishments and had great pride in all of them. Knowing Michael meant knowing greatness and perfection. He will be missed beyond measure. Michael is survived by his mother, Joanne Schmidt; his sister, Jody (Brad) McDowell; his nephew, Taylor (Logan) McDowell; his two nieces and nephew. Morgan and Jordan McDowell; his half brother, Jason Dugen Jr.; and his birth mother, Pamela Long-Dugen; and many special friend's. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Michael Schmidt's memorial or charity of your choice
. Visitation will be Friday, July 10th from 5 - 7 PM with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Fort Morgan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Helena's Catholic Church in Fort Morgan on Saturday July 11th at 10:00 AM. Internment services will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Greeley at 2:00 PM.