Michele Lee Blake, 45, longtime area resident, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora after an extended battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Michele was born August 9, 1973 in Alliance, NE to Michael & Sharon (Gardner) Quint. She has lived in the Morgan County area for the majority of her life, having graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1992. She married Terry Blake on June 8, 1997. Michele spent her days as a stay at home mom, housewife, and homemaker, doting on her children and grandchildren. Michele was raised in the Catholic faith and was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Brush. She was an avid Denver Broncos fan as well as a Marvel movies connoisseur. She had a huge heart, especially for her kids, grandkids, and her beloved English Bulldogs. She is survived by her husband, Terry Blake of Brush; her parents, Sharon & Gary Wilson of Fort Morgan and Mike Quint of Byers; her children, Ryanne & Duztin Spelts of Fort Morgan, Kasey & Alicia Blake and Brodie Blake and Kirsten Dever, all of Brush; her sister, Dawnelle & Aaron Dunihoo of Fort Morgan; and her grandmother, Louise Gardner of Brush; and her four grandchildren, Serenity Spelts, Lissa Blake, Karsen Spelts, and Kaylynn Blake; her nephew, Tanner & Chelsea Turnbull of Sterling and niece, Madison & Matthew Kramer. Michele was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marvin Gardner, and Clem & Martha Quint; and her brother, Ryan Quint. A memorial service will be Friday, July 26th at 10:00AM at the Heer Mortuary Chapel - Brush location. Services will conclude at the chapel. Private family inurnment will be in the columbarium at the Brush Memorial Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Heer Mortuary.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 24, 2019