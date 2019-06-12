|
|
Milton James Tormohlen, 90, lifelong area resident died Monday, June 10, 2019 peacefully in his home in Fort Morgan. He was born March 5, 1929 in Fort Morgan to William and Rosena (Steinhoff) Tormohlen. He graduated from Fort Morgan High School in 1947. On March 26, 1951 he married Pearl Arlene Dodd at Eben Ezer Chapel. Milton farmed south of Fort Morgan most of his life. In 1952 he started in the chicken business. The business grew over the next 40 years to 200,000 egg laying chickens with eggs being distributed throughout northeast Colorado and Denver. Milton and Pearl had three children, Terry, Jim, and Nancy. All worked with Milton and Pearl on the farm and in the egg business. Pearl passed away in 1997 and soon after Milt retired from the farm and egg business. Milt married the second love of his life, Clarine Fergus Hayes, on January 14, 2001. Milt enjoyed his family and friendships he made through the different organizations he was associated with. Milton was a member of the First Baptist Church, now Elevating Life Church, and served in many ways and was instrumental in the building of the current church. He served on the Fort Morgan School Board and was a founder of the Colorado Egg Producers. He enjoyed serving as a member of Fort Morgan Lions Club and bowled for many years. Survivors include his wife Clarine of Fort Morgan; two sons, Terry and wife Connie and Jim and wife Carol of Fort Morgan; son-in-law Keith Temple; stepsons David Fergus and wife Susan of Minnesota and Kevin Fergus and wife Melanie of Brush; grandchildren Jasmine Oliver and her husband Jake; Michelle Peterson and husband David; Adam Tormohlen and wife Cassie; Carrie Carlson and husband Chad; Tiffiny Temple and husband Matt; Briette Tormohlen; Becki Temple; Jennifer Tormohlen; Brian Fergus and wife Ashlea; Sarah (Sward) Fergus and husband Flip; Rachel and Ryan Fergus and eighteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Pearl; daughter Nancy Temple; sister Leora Sharp and brothers Russell and Guerdon Tormohlen. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Friday June 14 at Elevating Life Church in Fort Morgan. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made in care of Heer Mortuary.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on June 12, 2019