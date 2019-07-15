|
Miriam Louise Rasmussen of Fort Morgan, Colorado left her family and friends to play her beloved piano for the heavenly choirs on July 12, 2019. Miriam was born July 24, 1939 in Ft. Morgan to Anna and Henry Thiel. Miriam was one of 12 children. She was predeceased by Anna (Jake)Becker, Hank Thiel, Lillian (Adolph) Miller, Chester Chiara Sr., Jake Thiel, James Glantz, Florence (Don) Uhrmacher, Robert Hohnstein, Thomas Glasco and Fernando Silva. She is survived by Doris Thiel, Frieda Chiara, Naomi Thiel, Ruth Glantz, Jeanette Hohnstein, Priscilla Glasco, Paul (Donna) Thiel, and Gloria Thiel. Miriam had 56 nieces and nephews, 126 great nieces and nephews, 109 great great nieces and nephews and 5 great great-great nieces and nephews. She was so proud of her family and loved each one. Miriam never met a stranger and had many friends. She was blessed with special neighbors, Patti and Kyle and Monty and Diane. Miriam graduated from Ft. Morgan High with the class of 1957. She married Harold Eugene Rasmussen on June 1, 1997. Harold preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 2015. Miriam was President of the Ft. Morgan Chamber of Commerce and the Morgan County Realtors Association. She held various jobs including banking and Social Services. Miriam opened Thiel Realty and served the Morgan community as a Real Estate Broker for many years. Miriam and Harold also farmed and many of her favorite stories involved driving combines. Miriam began playing the piano as a child, being musically gifted with the ability to play anything she heard. She was part of a dance band for many years and played for many public and private events. Some of the family's best times centered around her playing the piano and everyone singing. Her faith and her church were the most important things in her life. Miriam was active in Trinity Lutheran Church and supported Little Lambs Preschool. Services for Miriam will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ft. Morgan on Thursday July 18th at 10:00AM. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Viewing will be held at the Heer Mortuary in Ft. Morgan on Wednesday July 17th from 5-8PM. Memorial donations may be made to Little Lambs Preschool or Trinity Lutheran Church in Ft. Morgan.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 15, 2019