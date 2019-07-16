|
|
Mirrelle Beth Prascher , 36 , of Brush, Colorado, passed away on July 5, 2019 while tubing on the South Platte River. Mirrelle was born on August 11, 1982 to Ron and Elaine Prascher in Greeley, CO. After graduating from BrushHigh School in 2001, she pursued Aviation at the University of North Dakota, Photography at Colorado Mountain College, and Aviation Operations at Metropolitan State University. During her college years, Mirrelle worked as the Brush Pool Manger & Swimming Instructor, East Morgan County Hospital Lifeguard, Carbondale Swimming Pool Assistant Aquatics Coordinator, and Glendale Springs Community Center Aquatics Manager. Mirrelle also received various Lifeguard, Emergency Medical, Professional Rescuer and general management training during this time in her life. She also interned at Denver International Airport. After graduation, she volunteered at the Brush Area Chamber of Commerce and was a volunteer EMT for Carbondale Fire Department. Mirrelle also worked various jobs in the transportation/shipping and hotel industries before kicking off her own floral business. On Jan 10, 2008, she married Matt Whitelock and they had one daughter, Rylie Sara Whitelock. They later divorced. Mirrelle was fun-loving and adventurous. For several years she held a single engine pilots license, was the all-time undisputed monster disk champion, an eternal proponent of the path less traveled and celebrator of those she met along the way. Mirrelle's life was a comforting light to her friends and family as well as those she just met. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Mirrelle was predeceased by Dr. Ron Prascher. She is survived by her daughter, Rylie, grandmother, Elaine Prascher, brother, Dan and sister-in-law, Emily Prascher and their children Elyse, Layla, Molly and Ethan. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 19th at 11:00 AM at Brush United Methodist Church in Brush, CO.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on July 16, 2019