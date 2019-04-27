|
|
Monica Susan Siegling passed away at the age of 67 on April 23, 2019 at her residence in Brush, CO. Monica was born to Eldon & Delores Quitsch on November 19, 1951 in Anacortes, WA. Monica graduated from high school in Redfield, SD. On May 4, 1973 she married Ron Siegling at the Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Miller, SD. Together Ron & Monica raised their daughter and two sons in the rural area of Miller. She also worked at various grocery stores in both Miller and Redfield. After the death of her husband in April 2016, Monica moved to Brush to live with her son, Kyle and his family. She had a chance to get to know her grandchildren. She later moved into her own condo unit in Brush. She loved her children and grandchildren. Monica also loved watching the Rockies. She rarely missed a game. If she couldn't watch games on tv she listened to them on the radio. The last couple of years she also enjoyed going to the Fort Morgan Senior Center, where she enjoyed the company, meals, and card playing. Survivors include her daughter, Jo (Kosta) Theodopulous of Minneapolis, MN, Kyle (Juanita) Siegling of Brush, CO, AJ (Becky) Siegling of Gillette, WY; two grandchildren, Caleb and Rachel Siegling of Brush; and a sister, Kim (Dick) Benning of Redfield, SD. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the chapel at the Fort Morgan United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM. The service will conclude at the church. Concluding services and inurnment will be in the Burdette Cemetery near Tulare, SD at a later date. The Heer Mortuary is entrusted with the cremation arrangements. May Monica Rest in Peace.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Apr. 27, 2019