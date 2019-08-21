|
|
Muriel Jean Sharp, 92, formerly of Canon City, passed away, Friday, August 16, 2019 at her daughter's home south of Brush. Muriel was born April 2, 1927 in Dayton, Ohio to Harry and Dorothy (Robinson) Dickensheets. She married Gerald Sharp on August 5, 1973 in Canon City. Muriel was a member of the Church of Christ in both Canon City and Brush. She was also a member of the East Morgan County Hospital Auxiliary, and the Republican Women, where she held every office except treasurer. Muriel enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and was an avid reader. Survivors include children, Beth Montano of Canon City, Lynette Arfsten (John) of Brush, Roy Wayne Hartman (Debra) of Canon City, Jacquelyn Whitsitt (Brian) of Leesville, Louisiana, and Cheryl Austin of Pueblo, brother, David Dickensheets, who lives in Kentucky, step-daughter, Kay Pearson, step-sons, Jerry Sharp (Carol), and Roger Sharp (Shirley), sisters, Barbara Farmer, Gail Huffman, both of Frankland, Ohio, and Joann Jones of Michigan, 10 grandchildren, 20 greatgrandchildren, and 19 great-great grandchildren. Muriel was preceded in death by brothers, Harry D. "Dick", and James D. Dickensheets, sister, Blanche Wheeler, step-daughter Beverly Kolz, and grandson John L. Arfsten. There will be two memorial services. The first one will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Church of Christ in Brush, Colorado. The second memorial service will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Church of Christ in Canon City, Colorado. Memorial Gifts may be given to either the East Morgan County Hospital or to the Mountain States Children's Home in Longmont.
Published in The Fort Morgan Times on Aug. 21, 2019